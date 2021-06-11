Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Barclays

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective from Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €227.33 ($267.45).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €218.20 ($256.71) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is €216.83.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.