International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 204 ($2.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IAG. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 200.40 ($2.62) on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 312.48 ($4.08). The company has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 202.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

