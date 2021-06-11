RWS’s (RWS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RWS (LON:RWS) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the stock.

RWS stock opened at GBX 593.50 ($7.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 655.72. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. RWS’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

