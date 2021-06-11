Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

WNEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,878,000 after acquiring an additional 85,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56,513 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

