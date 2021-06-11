Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) & Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Critical Contrast

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Travel + Leisure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands -64.84% -47.40% -8.51% Travel + Leisure -4.17% -3.81% 0.51%

38.1% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Las Vegas Sands and Travel + Leisure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 6 7 0 2.54 Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus price target of $61.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.17%. Travel + Leisure has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.29%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Travel + Leisure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $3.61 billion 11.72 -$1.69 billion ($2.12) -26.13 Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.52 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -67.21

Travel + Leisure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Las Vegas Sands. Travel + Leisure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Las Vegas Sands on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Its integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

