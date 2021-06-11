America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.61 Million

Brokerages predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report $261.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $243.51 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $187.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT opened at $147.26 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $177.45. The firm has a market cap of $973.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.87.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

