JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JCDXF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDXF stock opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

