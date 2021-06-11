Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
HLFDY stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $11.56.
Halfords Group Company Profile
