First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$40.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price target upped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 785.93 and a beta of 2.03.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

