Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Sonova in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SONVY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $71.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

