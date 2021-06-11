IOG (LON:IOG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of IOG (LON:IOG) in a research report report published on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 30 ($0.39) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:IOG opened at GBX 21.25 ($0.28) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.79. IOG has a 1 year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of £102.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

