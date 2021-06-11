Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON:CLG opened at GBX 764 ($9.98) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.03. Clipper Logistics has a 52 week low of GBX 281.64 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock has a market cap of £777.87 million and a P/E ratio of 40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.95.

About Clipper Logistics

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

