International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.