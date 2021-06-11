Analyzing Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cerus has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Cerus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Cerus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Plus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cerus and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerus $91.92 million 10.78 -$59.86 million ($0.37) -15.65 Plus Therapeutics $300,000.00 202.62 -$8.24 million ($1.86) -1.55

Plus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cerus. Cerus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cerus and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerus -62.93% -57.92% -27.95% Plus Therapeutics N/A -213.90% -70.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cerus and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cerus currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than Cerus.

Summary

Cerus beats Plus Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E. Hearst on September 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial. The company is also developing DocePLUS, a patented chemotherapy for patients with solid tumors that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and DoxoPLUS, a generic chemotherapy for patients with ovarian cancer. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

