Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) will post $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.98 billion. The Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $8.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.04 billion to $9.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

Shares of BX stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,047,577 shares of company stock valued at $147,529,685. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,545,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 383,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 31,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

