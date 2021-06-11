Zacks Investment Research Upgrades At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of At Home have outperformed the industry so far this year. The uptrend might continue, owing to the fact that the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings and revenues not only beat analysts’ expectations but also improved significantly year over year. Adjusted operating margin increased 16.8% from the prior-year level of negative 27.6%. Since the first quarter of fiscal 2021, the company opened a net eight stores. Strong demand and the successful execution of the company’s At Home 2.0 strategies, including EDLP+ campaigns and category reinventions, have been driving growth. Notably, the company’s focus on digitalization and product reinvention bodes well. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HOME. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a neutral rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $36.31 on Monday. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that At Home Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $800,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,046. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in At Home Group by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

