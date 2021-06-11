Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.74 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post sales of $432.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $408.98 million to $462.04 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 2.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CODI. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CODI stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.70 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 26,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $634,343.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

