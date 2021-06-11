ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.84.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

