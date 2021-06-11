Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

