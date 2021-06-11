Truist Securiti Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.59.

FIS stock opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.54. The company has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of -382.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

