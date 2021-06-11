Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$54.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$44.45 and a 12-month high of C$58.53.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,131,246 shares in the company, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total transaction of C$668,872.80. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,854 shares of company stock worth $5,341,419.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

