Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.94

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.94 and last traded at $33.47, with a volume of 3063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

MTDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 47.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

