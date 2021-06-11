NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $149.20

NAHL Group plc (LON:NAH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.20 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 46.17 ($0.60). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 55,301 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. The company has a market cap of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00.

NAHL Group (LON:NAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NAHL Group plc will post 1850.0000643 EPS for the current year.

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

