Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.00

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 3736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05. The company has a market cap of $891.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $318.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 181.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,581,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.