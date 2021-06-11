Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.06

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 1402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

