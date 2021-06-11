Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

