Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.
GMAB opened at $43.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.45. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $44.83.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
