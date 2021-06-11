Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $277.50 on Monday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,008,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after buying an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after buying an additional 449,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

