Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Gap Up to $22.15

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $25.67. Clover Health Investments shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 1,704,812 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLOV. Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

