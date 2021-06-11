AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $53.71 on Monday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. AZZ’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 32.23%.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AZZ by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after acquiring an additional 620,736 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

