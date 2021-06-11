Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$135.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a buy rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $103.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 20.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after buying an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

