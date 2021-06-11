Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.21.

CNQ stock opened at C$44.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$45.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,075,851.35. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,830,804. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,323.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

