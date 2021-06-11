Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

CAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cascades to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.43.

CAS stock opened at C$13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.21. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

