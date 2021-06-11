Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

ZURVY stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

