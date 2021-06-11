Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Downgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of HARP stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $495.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 428.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $170,198.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Impact Fund (Cayman) Oncology sold 130,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $2,861,844.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,885,000 after acquiring an additional 303,339 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $13,202,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

