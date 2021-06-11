Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.67.

NYSE SMWB opened at $22.02 on Monday. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

