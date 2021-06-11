Baader Bank Reiterates €141.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €116.04 ($136.52) on Tuesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 1 year high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $136.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

