Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMFPF opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Amplifon has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $46.76.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.