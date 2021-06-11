Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amplifon S.p.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amplifon in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amplifon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amplifon in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amplifon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About Amplifon
Amplifon S.p.A. provides hearing products and services that help people rediscover various emotions of sound. The company also offers fitting of customized products. It operates through a network of approximately 11,000 points of sale in 28 countries and 5 continents. The company also sells its products through 1,700 affiliates and franchisees.
Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.