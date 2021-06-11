Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

CVE:ADZN opened at C$1.10 on Wednesday. Adventus Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$144.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

