FY2024 EPS Estimates for Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) Reduced by Analyst

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Impel NeuroPharma in a report released on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Impel NeuroPharma alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IMPL. Cowen started coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.39.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc purchased 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Impel NeuroPharma Company Profile

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Impel NeuroPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel NeuroPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.