JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Vinci (EPA:DG)

Vinci (EPA:DG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

DG stock opened at €94.10 ($110.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €92.07. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

