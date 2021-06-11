Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.72 ($6.73).

Shares of CBK opened at €6.64 ($7.81) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.83. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €3.73 ($4.38) and a 52 week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

