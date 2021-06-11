Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.28.

RBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$69.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$76.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$52.97 and a one year high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$419.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$368.23 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

