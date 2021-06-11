Sonova Holding AG Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.49 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Sonova in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonova’s FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of SONVY opened at $71.74 on Thursday. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $39.63 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

