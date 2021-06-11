Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.30. Dynatronics shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 138,675 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DYNT. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dynatronics by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

