The City Pub Group’s (CPC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:CPC opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.47. The City Pub Group has a one year low of GBX 51 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £132.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61.

In other news, insider Clive Watson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £133,000 ($173,765.35).

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

