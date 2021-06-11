Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avation (LON:AVAP)

Avation (LON:AVAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Avation stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Wednesday. Avation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 730.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.06.

About Avation

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

