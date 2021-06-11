LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

LYB stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.50.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

