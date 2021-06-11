LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.
LYB stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.50.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,558 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after buying an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
