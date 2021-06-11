Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FOCS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $56.56.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 304,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $14,051,314.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc sold 683,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $31,565,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

