AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.70. AMREP shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 2,953 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.51 and a beta of 0.63.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMREP had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter.
AMREP Company Profile (NYSE:AXR)
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.
