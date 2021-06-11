Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Head to Head Survey

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Community Bank System alerts:

This table compares Community Bank System and DBS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 28.69% 8.98% 1.33% DBS Group N/A N/A N/A

Community Bank System has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBS Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of DBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and DBS Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.89 $164.68 million $3.23 24.44 DBS Group $12.86 billion 4.52 $3.42 billion $5.25 17.34

DBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. DBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Bank System and DBS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00 DBS Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Community Bank System presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.54%. Given Community Bank System’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than DBS Group.

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DBS Group pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Community Bank System pays out 52.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DBS Group pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. DBS Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Community Bank System beats DBS Group on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; paycheck protection program loans; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; cash management, investment, and treasury services; asset management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial lines of insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, employee benefit trust, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, transfer agency, actuarial and benefit consulting, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, retirement planning, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, trust, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as master recordkeeping services. As of January 25, 2021, it operates approximately 230 customer facilities across Upstate New York, Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Onondaga, New York.

DBS Group Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers. The Institutional Banking segment provides financial services and products for bank and non-bank financial institutions, government-linked companies, large corporates, and small and medium sized businesses. Its products and services comprise short-term working capital financing and specialized lending; cash management, trade finance, and securities and fiduciary services; treasury and markets products; and corporate finance and advisory banking, as well as capital markets solutions. The Treasury Markets segment is involved in structuring, market-making, and trading in a range of treasury products. The Others segment offers Islamic banking services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.